Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spotify Announces Top 10 Most Streamed Female Artists of 2020!

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Spotify is continuing to reveal the streaming stats of the year. The streaming platform revealed the Top 10 female artists with the most streams on Spotify in 2020 on Tuesday (December 1). “Nothing but respect for our queens. These female artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020 #2020Wrapped,” the company announced. Fun fact: [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify

Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify 00:32

 Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists. "2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the year. Bad Bunny ended the year with more than 8.3 billion streams on the app, followed next by Drake...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020 [Video]

Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020

Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020. On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year. . Rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist Of 2020 [Video]

Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist Of 2020

Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist Of 2020

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Top 20 Times Female Movie Characters Went Beast Mode [Video]

Top 20 Times Female Movie Characters Went Beast Mode

You wouldn't want to be in their way when these female movie characters went beast mode.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 18:27Published