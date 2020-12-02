Spotify Announces Top 10 Most Streamed Female Artists of 2020!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020



Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020. On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year. . Rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 7 hours ago Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist Of 2020



Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist Of 2020 Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published 7 hours ago Top 20 Times Female Movie Characters Went Beast Mode



You wouldn't want to be in their way when these female movie characters went beast mode. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:27 Published 1 week ago