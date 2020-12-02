Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles Looks Dapper In 2 Suits On 'Don't Worry Darling' Set in Palm Springs!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Harry Styles looks dapper in a brown suit while filming a scene for his upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling on Tuesday (December 1) in Palm Springs, Calif. The 26-year-old singer and actor was joined by co-star Florence Pugh in their throwback attire. Harry was also seen out on set driving a classic Ford Thunderbird car, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Candace Owens slams Harry Styles' ball gown: 'Bring back the manly man' [Video]

Candace Owens slams Harry Styles' ball gown: 'Bring back the manly man'

Candace Owens slams Harry Styles' ball gown: 'Bring back the manly man'

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:55Published
Harry Styles spotted back on set of Don't Worry Darling [Video]

Harry Styles spotted back on set of Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles was spotted back on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' in Los Angeles this week with co-star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
This is Harry Styles [Video]

This is Harry Styles

From a small town in the UK to one of the biggest music and fashion names today. This is Harry Styles.

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:16Published