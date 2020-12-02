Katie Lowes Welcome Daughter Vera With Husband Adam Shapiro Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Katie Lowes has just welcomed a new baby! The 38-year-old Scandal actress revealed the happy news on her Instagram page that she and husband, Adam Shapiro, have welcomed a baby girl into their lives on November 22. “…and just like that, we’re a family of 4! Meet our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Born 11/22,” Katie [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katie Couric Discusses the Lasting Effects of Her Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis



Katie Couric discusses how her husband’s cancer diagnosis changed their world, and how his battle with the disease has impacted her life in the years following. Credit: Health.com Duration: 06:26 Published 2 weeks ago

