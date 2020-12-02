Global  
 

Katie Lowes Welcome Daughter Vera With Husband Adam Shapiro

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Katie Lowes has just welcomed a new baby! The 38-year-old Scandal actress revealed the happy news on her Instagram page that she and husband, Adam Shapiro, have welcomed a baby girl into their lives on November 22. “…and just like that, we’re a family of 4! Meet our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Born 11/22,” Katie [...]
