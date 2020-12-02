Global  
 

Rita Ora Banned From Radio Station for Breaking Lockdown Orders

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Rita Ora is getting blacklisted at radio. The 30-year-old “Anywhere” singer has been banned by Radio Exe breakfast show presenter Ben Clark for breaking lockdown restrictions with a gathering of 30 friends at a restaurant in London over the weekend amid the pandemic, for which she faces a potential penalty. She has since called it [...]
