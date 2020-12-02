Global  
 

'The Voice' Contestant Ryan Gallagher Was Disqualified From The Competition

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Voice is missing one of its contestants. According to reports, Ryan Gallagher has been disqualified from the show after “violating COVID protocols”. The singer was one of the few selected to be on coach Kelly Clarkson‘s team this season and was vying for the last spot in the live rounds. However, when the winner [...]
