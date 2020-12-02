Rolling out her third December release; Sara Ali Khan shares some fond memories of the month

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' set for OTT release



Actor Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Coolie No.1' has been confirmed for a digital release. #VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan # CoolieNo.1 Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:00 Published 5 days ago NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa



Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Sara Ali Khan Abhishek Bachchan snapped around town



Actress Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Coolie No.1'. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago