Rolling out her third December release; Sara Ali Khan shares some fond memories of the month

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
With a combination of immense talent, versatility and a witty spirit, Sara Ali Khan has created a special place for herself in the industry. Sara made a blockbuster debut with 'Kedarnath' and followed it up with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop comedy 'Simmba', co-starring Ranveer Singh, both of which released in December 2018...
