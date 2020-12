Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was the most searched female celebrity, according to a yearend list released on Tuesday by the search engine Yahoo for India.



Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review (YIR) for India gives an idea of the year's...