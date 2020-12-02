Funk Flex Turns Stomachs In Cringe Liposuction Operation Clip
New York radio veteran Funk Flex is taking the whole staying connected with fans a little too serious. The Hot 97 legend shares some pretty shocking Instagram footage of himself going through a liposuction surgery to have fat removed from his body. In addition to becoming an instant meme and subject for ample trolling, Flex […]
