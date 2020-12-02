Sunny Deol after getting tested COVID-19 positive: I am in isolation and fine Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol on Wednesday said that he has been tested *positive for novel coronavirus*. The Gurdaspur MP shared the update on Twitter, saying he is fine. "I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine," he tweeted in Hindi.



The Ghayal actor urged those...

