Sunny Deol after getting tested COVID-19 positive: I am in isolation and fine
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol on Wednesday said that he has been tested *positive for novel coronavirus*. The Gurdaspur MP shared the update on Twitter, saying he is fine. "I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine," he tweeted in Hindi.
The Ghayal actor urged those...
