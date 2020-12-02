Helena Bonham Carter Speaks Out About 'The Crown's Fact Vs. Fiction Controversy
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Helena Bonham Carter is weighing on the controversy surrounding The Crown. Earlier this month, Princess Diana‘s brother, Earl Spencer, called out the program after seeing the depiction of his sister on the Netflix show. British politician Oliver Dowden, who serves as the U.K.’s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, also spoke out about [...]
Elliot Page announces he is transgender and non-binary, Helena Bonham Carter adds her voice to the growing argument surrounding 'The Crown' and 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an..
