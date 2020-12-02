Global  
 

Tori Kelly Explains Why She's 'Not in a Rush' to Have Kids with Husband Andre Murillo

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Tori Kelly Explains Why She's 'Not in a Rush' to Have Kids with Husband Andre MurilloTori Kelly is dishing on life in quarantine. While promoting her new holiday album A Tori Kelly Christmas, the 27-year-old singer chatted about quarantining during the pandemic with husband André Murillo. “Quarantine has been really okay. It’s kind of hard to say it’s been great,” Tori shared with People. “Having the studio in my house [...]
