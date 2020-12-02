Global  
 

'Euphoria' & 'Wonder Woman' Among New Titles Coming To HBO Max In December!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Get ready for some new titles being added to HBO Max! TODAY is the first day of December and there have already been quite a few new additions to the streaming service. Season one of DC’s Stargirl, Snow White and the Huntsman, Rock of Ages, Sofia Carson‘s A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits and [...]
 'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia is opens up about 'The Godfather: Part III.'

