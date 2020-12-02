Global  
 

Taylor Swift Promises to 'Always Advocate' for LGBTQ+ Community During Attitude Awards 2020 Acceptance Speech - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is being honored at the 2020 Attitude Awards! The 30-year-old entertainer received the Icon Award for her work standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. “I’m really, really grateful for this, this is so amazing. I want to say thank you to anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this,” [...]
News video: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards 00:59

 **Mandatory credit** Attitude Magazine / Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awardssponsored by Jaguar Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were among those honoured atthis year's Attitude Awards. Singer Swift and actor and television presenterFry both picked up icon awards. Lipa was recognised in the music category,while...

