Juno, Inception actor Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot Page

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as "Juno" and "Inception", has come out as a transgender. In a statement, posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old actor said that he has changed their name to Elliot Page and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" for those who have supported him. "I can't begin to express how remarkable...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Juno' actor comes out as transgender

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender 01:07

 The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

