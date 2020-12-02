Juno, Inception actor Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot Page
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as "Juno" and "Inception", has come out as a transgender. In a statement, posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old actor said that he has changed their name to Elliot Page and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" for those who have supported him. "I can't begin to express how remarkable...
