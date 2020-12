Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal wedding festivities began with the tilak ceremony over the weekend.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding celebrations begin; singer reveals Tilak ceremony is an auspicious beginning Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding celebrations have began. The Tilak ceremony happened on Friday and the pictures have gone viral.

Bollywood Life 3 days ago