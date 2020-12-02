Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Umbrella Academy' to Keep Elliot Page's Character as Woman Following Actor's Transgender Coming Out

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
In related news, fellow 'The Umbrella Academy' cast member Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves on the Netflix series, shows support to Elliot after he came out as transgender.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Published
News video: Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Announces He is Transgender

Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Announces He is Transgender 01:53

 Elliot Page has come out as transgender. The star of movies like Juno and TV shows like The Umbrella Academy, formerly known as Ellen Page, posted about his transition on social media on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The impact of Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binary [Video]

The impact of Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binary

USA TODAY's David Oliver discusses the impact of "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binary.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:00Published
‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender [Video]

‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, announced Tuesday that he is transgender.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:14Published
'Juno' actor comes out as transgender [Video]

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Here's What's Happening With Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' Role Now

 Elliot Page bravely came out as transgender on Tuesday (December 1), and now fans are wondering about the actor’s role in the popular Netflix series, The...
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated actor, announces he is transgender

 Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," announced Tuesday that he is transgender. Page, formerly...
CBS News

“All my love, Elliot”: Actor Elliott Page comes out as transgender

 Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, the star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender Tuesday in an announcement...
Denver Post