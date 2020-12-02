'Umbrella Academy' to Keep Elliot Page's Character as Woman Following Actor's Transgender Coming Out
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () In related news, fellow 'The Umbrella Academy' cast member Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves on the Netflix series, shows support to Elliot after he came out as transgender.
The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. This report produced..
Elliot Page bravely came out as transgender on Tuesday (December 1), and now fans are wondering about the actor’s role in the popular Netflix series, The... Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph