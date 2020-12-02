Global  
 

Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone to Star In & Executive Produce Netflix Comedy Series 'God's Favorite Idiot'

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are teaming up for a new Netflix comedy series! The married duo will be starring in and executive producing the workplace comedy God’s Favorite Idiot, which has already been given a 16-episode order, Deadline reports. Ben also created the series. Here’s the show’s synopsis: “God’s Favorite Idiot follows Clark Thompson [...]
