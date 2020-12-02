Global  
 

Rebel Wilson Has Been Dating Jacob Busch Longer Than We All Thought

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Rebel Wilson is opening up more about her weight loss journey and proclaimed “Year of Health”. During an Instagram Live session this week, the 40-year-old actress spoke to fans about her motivation, boyfriend Jacob Busch, and freezing her eggs just before her journey. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time,” she [...]
