Blake Shelton's Song Inspired This Hallmark Christmas Movie
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () One of Hallmark‘s brand new Christmas movies is actually based on one of Blake Shelton‘s iconic songs! Star Lacey Chabert spoke about the new movie with Extra, and shared that Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas is a mystery within a Christmas movie. The summary for the film reads: Five guests are mysteriously [...]
A Wrestling Christmas Miracle movie trailer (2020) HD - Plot synopsis: An 11-year old phenom wrestler with an undefeated record, Kace Gabriel gives up the sport to write/direct a movie. He believes that if the film makes his best friend, Charlie, laugh on Christmas Day it will awake the boy from a...
A CHRISTMAS FOR MARY Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Up-and-coming journalist Lena Jones is tasked with delivering a story by Christmas that will wow her boss, magazine editor Vivian Vaye, who..