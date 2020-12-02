Ananya's funny reply to Manish Malhotra Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Recently, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra met Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey and took to his Instagram story to share a picture with her where he was seen standing behind Bhavana as she donned an adorable floral wrap dress. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources B'town actors dazzle at Diwali parties



Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey attended Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash. The trio will be sharing the screen in Shakun Batra's next. Deepika kept it very simple with an all-white dress and a neat.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago

