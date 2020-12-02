Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Share All-New Christmas Banger Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

It's called 'Christmas Is Coming (We All Know The Score)'...



*Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard* have shared their new festive single 'Christmas Is Coming (We All Know The Score)'.



The song was seemingly penned a few years back, and it's a short, sharp blast against the overwhelming pursuit of consumerism.



Isn't there more to this season than the latest Black Friday sale, wonder the band? Of course, it all helps that the lyrics are set to a corrosive punk-edged blast of noise.



Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard’s Tom Rees explains...



“Weirdly enough this Christmas song was written many years ago but I suppose the absolute grinding nightmare we call consumer capitalism never really takes a sick day even during a global pandemic, so at least one positive take away from writing sarcastic songs about capitalism is that the situation is almost definitely only going to get worse and we can only become more alarmingly relevant as each year goes by - all of this considered I did just buy a gigantic new computer screen from Currys/PC World (another great conglomerate, on a side note, I have never actually bought anything physically in PC World, because they never have it there, I think they need to change their name, they can’t advertise themselves as a WORLD OF PC’S without actually having what you want, but I digress) so I’m not quite immune to the charm of it all, I just like to nag more than anything.”



Dah Dit Dit directed the tinsel-clad video, which you can see below.



Tune in now.



Catch Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard at socially distanced show in the New Year as part of Independent Venue Week - London's Lafayette (January 28th) and Leeds' very own Brudenell Social Club (January 29th).



Photo Credit: *Rhodri Brooks*



