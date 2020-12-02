Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prabhas, KGF director Prashanth Neel collaborate on new film

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Telugu superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel are set to collaborate on an action film titled Salaar.

Sharing his look from the film on Instagram on Wednesday, Prabhas wrote: "Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR. Shoot commences from Jan 2021. An Indian Film by @hombalefilms @vkiragandur...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Buttons Movie

Buttons Movie 02:21

 Buttons, A New Musical Film - movie trailer HD Plot synopsis: Buttons, a new musical fairy tale film from creator director Tim Janis takes you on a journey to discover that sometimes believing can be the greatest adventure of all! During a time of robber barons, mills, and rising industry, two orphan...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ROBOT WARS movie (1993) - Don Michael Paul, Barbara Crampton, James Staley [Video]

ROBOT WARS movie (1993) - Don Michael Paul, Barbara Crampton, James Staley

ROBOT WARS movie (1993) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Let the robot carnage begin! From director Albert Band (I BURY THE LIVING, DOCTOR MORDRID) comes ROBOT WARS, Full Moon's sister film follow-up to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published
Instant Dreams Documentary movie [Video]

Instant Dreams Documentary movie

Instant Dreams Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Instant Dreams is a feature documentary about the fascination and love for Polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published
Director K Hussain announces new gangster drama 'Bombay 5' [Video]

Director K Hussain announces new gangster drama 'Bombay 5'

Director K Hussain Naqvi has announced his new movie starring Ashmit Patel. Titled 'Bombay 5', the gangster drama will feature Big Boss fame Somi Khan as the leading lady. The film is being dubbed as..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Prabhas teams with Prashanth for his next

 Turning the on-going speculations true, ‘Rebel Star’ Prabhas has confirmed his upcoming collaboration with KGF director Prashanth Neel and the project has...
IndiaTimes