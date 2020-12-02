Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ beats Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show to top Yahoo’s Most searched Movies & TV Shows in 2020 list
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
In the list unveiled on Tuesday, ‘Taarak Mehta’ emerged as the most searched show of 2020, while ‘Mahabharat’ became the second most searched TV show.
In the list unveiled on Tuesday, ‘Taarak Mehta’ emerged as the most searched show of 2020, while ‘Mahabharat’ became the second most searched TV show.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources