Watch Obama Pour Cold Water on ‘Defund the Police’ Slogan: ‘You Lose a Big Audience the Minute You Say It’
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Barack Obama became the latest prominent Democrat to pour cold water on the "Defund the Police" slogan when he told an interviewer that the "snappy" mantra immediately loses large chunks of the electorate, and is an obstacle to the reforms it aims to enact.
