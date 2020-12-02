Meet Drew Sidora: Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Newcomer

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cynthia Bailey On NeNe Leakes Skipping Her Wedding



"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey reveals how she really feels about her former co-star NeNe Leakes skipping her October wedding. Plus, Bailey shares what fans can expect in this.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:12 Published 3 days ago Drew Sidora Talks About Moving to Atlanta, Meeting Her New RHOA's Cast Mates & Directing a Film!



The season premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs December 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo Credit: People Duration: 09:18 Published 5 days ago Meet The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Newest Housewife, Drew Sidora!



Drew Sidora on why she decided to join the show and opening up about the high and lows in her own life Credit: People Duration: 07:46 Published 5 days ago