Kathie Lee Gifford shares the Bible verse that helped comfort Ethel Kennedy following son Michael's death Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Kathie Lee Gifford revealed that she consoled Ethel Kennedy following the death of her son Michael after he died in 1997. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hoda Kotb: And The Worst Ever Guest On 'Today' Was...



On 'Watch What Happens Live,' host Andy Cohen got Hoda Kotb to play 'Plead the Fifth' with her friend and former 'Today' co-host Kathie Lee Gifford. According to CNN, guests are asked three questions.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published on October 16, 2020