YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Responds to Backlash for Posting Childhood Video of Herself on OnlyFans
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Gabi DeMartino is attempting to clear the air with an apology. The 25-year-old YouTube star, who has amassed millions of subscribers since she first started on the platform in 2012, has...
Gabi DeMartino is attempting to clear the air with an apology. The 25-year-old YouTube star, who has amassed millions of subscribers since she first started on the platform in 2012, has...
|
|
You Might Like