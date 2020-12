Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle Biermann talk internet trolls, 'Don't Be Tardy' and the Kardashians



Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been a reality TV mainstay ever since "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premiered in 2008. Eight seasons into her spinoff "Don't Be Tardy," Kim and her family show no signs of..

Credit: We Should Talk Duration: 45:25 Published on October 7, 2020