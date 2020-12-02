Global  
 

‘He is Undefeated at Losing’: Stephen Colbert Revels in Trump’s Repeated Election Loss After Arizona and Wisconsin Certify Biden’s Win

Mediaite Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
“Christmas has come early this year” for Stephen Colbert, who reveled in the fact that President Donald Trump has lost the 2020 election every day since Election Week -- "sometimes several times a day.”
