Taylor Swift Debuts Re-Recorded 'Love Story' in Ryan Reynolds' Commercial - Watch Now!

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded version of “Love Story” has just debuted! If you don’t know, Taylor has been re-recording her old music amid a legal dispute with Scooter Braun over ownership of her masters. The 30-year-old entertainer allowed her pal Ryan Reynolds to debut the snippet of the re-recorded version in his new commercial for Match, [...]
