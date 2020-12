You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead winners at 2020 British LGBT Awards



Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead the winners at 2020 British LGBT AwardsThe pair were named the winner of the Global Impact award, for their long-standing work to raise awareness of HIV/ AIDS with.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 5 days ago Deborah Weiner receives Ed Walker Lifetime Achievement Award



The National Capital Radio and Television Museum bestowed on WBAL-TV 11's own Deborah Weiner the Ed Walker Lifetime Achievement Award for her incredible work over her 33 years as a journalist. Weiner.. Credit: WBAL Duration: 01:58 Published 3 weeks ago Vigo County educator earns lifetime achievement award



Karen Webb has earned the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. This award and prestigious recognition came from the Indiana Library Federation. Credit: WTHI Published 3 weeks ago