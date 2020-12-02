Global  
 

Julianna Margulies Joins 'The Morning Show' for Season 2!

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Julianna Margulies is set to star in The Morning Show‘s second season! Julianna will be playing an anchor at UBA News named Laura Peterson, Variety reports. She joins the cast that also includes Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, and more. Julianna‘s career has been critically lauded throughout her time in the spotlight [...]
