WATCH: Katie Porter Dresses Mnuchin Down at Hearing for ‘Play-Acting’ as a Lawyer
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) grilled Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin Wednesday during a House committee hearing on the Treasury Department's coronavirus pandemic response -- accusing him of "play-acting" as a lawyer.
