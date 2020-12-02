Britney Spears Releases 'Swimming in the Stars' On Her Birthday - Listen!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sam Asghari jokes he and Britney Spears have been celebrating her birthday 'for a month'



The singer is now 39 years old, and her partner Sam Asghari has posted a light-hearted video of the couple on Instagram, in which Britney is singing Happy Birthday to herself, prompting the personal.. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:39 Published 8 hours ago Britney Spears says it’s okay not to be perfect



Britney Spears has reminded her fans it’s “okay not to be perfect”, as she marked Thanksgiving on Thursday (26.11.20). Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago 'Dancing With The Stars' Crowns A New Champion Couple



Dancing with the Stars has wrapped their current season and crowned the 2020 winner. One celebrity dancer and their partner have claimed the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. "Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago