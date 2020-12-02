Britney Spears Releases 'Swimming in the Stars' On Her Birthday - Listen!

Global  
 

Britney Spears‘ previously recorded, unreleased song “Swimming In The Stars” just debuted today (on her 39th birthday!) The song was originally intended for Britney’s 2016 album Glory, and now, the album is being re-released in vinyl for fans to enjoy. The re-release hits store on December 4. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney [...]
