CDC to Recommend Those Exposed to Coronavirus Quarantine for 7-10 Days, Halving Previous Guidance

Mediaite Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
CDC to Recommend Those Exposed to Coronavirus Quarantine for 7-10 Days, Halving Previous GuidanceThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly poised to issue new guidelines recommending that those who have been exposed to Covid-19 quarantine for up to a week less than suggested by the agency's previous advisories.
