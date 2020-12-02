Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims No President Has Honored World AIDS Day Like Trump Did (Obama and Bush Honored it the Exact Same Way)

Mediaite Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lied about President Donald Trump's World AIDS Day display during Wednesday's briefing -- falsely claiming that no president has honored the day in the same way before. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News

World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News 01:09

 World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. World Aids Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is Global solidarity, resilient services....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Compass Cares commemorates World AIDS Day in Tattnall Square Park [Video]

Compass Cares commemorates World AIDS Day in Tattnall Square Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Compass Cares commemorated World AIDS Day in Tattnall Square Park Tuesday evening. They lit candles and prayed for people who passed away from HIV or AIDS.

Credit: WMGTPublished
World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor [Video]

World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor

The screenings for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) have dropped by over 40-45 per cent approximately since April, just around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, as compared to previous years,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS [Video]

It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS

CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with Marc Paige, who has been living with HIV for decades.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published