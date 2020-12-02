Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims No President Has Honored World AIDS Day Like Trump Did (Obama and Bush Honored it the Exact Same Way)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Compass Cares commemorates World AIDS Day in Tattnall Square Park



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Compass Cares commemorated World AIDS Day in Tattnall Square Park Tuesday evening. They lit candles and prayed for people who passed away from HIV or AIDS. Credit: WMGT Published 16 hours ago World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor



The screenings for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) have dropped by over 40-45 per cent approximately since April, just around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, as compared to previous years,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 20 hours ago It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS



CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with Marc Paige, who has been living with HIV for decades. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:50 Published 22 hours ago