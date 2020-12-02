Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims No President Has Honored World AIDS Day Like Trump Did (Obama and Bush Honored it the Exact Same Way)
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lied about President Donald Trump's World AIDS Day display during Wednesday's briefing -- falsely claiming that no president has honored the day in the same way before.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lied about President Donald Trump's World AIDS Day display during Wednesday's briefing -- falsely claiming that no president has honored the day in the same way before.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources