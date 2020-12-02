Global  
 

Pat Patterson, the First Openly Gay Wrestling Star, Has Sadly Passed Away at 79 - Celebs React

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Pat Patterson, who was the first openly gay wrestling star, has sadly died at the age of 79. WWE confirmed the sad news in the following statement: “WWE is saddened to learn that Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Patterson’s family and friends.” Pat began his [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79

Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79 01:16

 Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79. The WWE shared news of his death on Dec. 2. . Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s and became the first Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion in 1979. After later working in the ring and becoming a color commentator for...

