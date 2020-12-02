Pat Patterson, the First Openly Gay Wrestling Star, Has Sadly Passed Away at 79 - Celebs React
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Pat Patterson, who was the first openly gay wrestling star, has sadly died at the age of 79. WWE confirmed the sad news in the following statement: “WWE is saddened to learn that Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Patterson’s family and friends.” Pat began his [...]
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79.
The WWE shared news of his death on Dec. 2. .
Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s
and became the first Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion in 1979.
After later working in the ring and becoming a color commentator for...
Out In The Ring Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After years in production, the long awaited trailer for buzzed about LGBTQ+ wrestling documentary OUT IN THE RING has officially launched..