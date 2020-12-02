RHOC's Braunwyn Windham Burke Comes Out, Reveals She's Staying Married to Husband Sean Burke

Global  
 

Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Braunwyn Windham-Burke has come out as a lesbian in a new interview with GLAAD. “I like women. I’m gay,” the 43-year-old reality star said. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right [...]
