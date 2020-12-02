Global  
 

Lil Baby Welcomes Hawks Rookie Onyeka Okongwu To Atlanta

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Lil Baby Welcomes Hawks Rookie Onyeka Okongwu To AtlantaAtlanta rap star Lil Baby puts on for his city. Following the virtual 2020 NBA Draft, he’s clocked in time with his hometown’s newest basketball star Onyeka Okongwu. Lil Baby Welcomes Atlanta Hawks Rookie Lil Baby welcomed the Atlanta Hawks rookie to the city by hanging out with him at jewelry spot Icebox. The famous […]
