Hailee Steinfeld Spotted on 'Hawkeye' Set, Seemingly Confirmed as MCU's Kate Bishop! Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It seemingly has been confirmed, finally, that Hailee Steinfeld will be playing the role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye television series for Disney+. The 23-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was spotted on set, and in costume as Kate, while filming a scene alongside Jeremy Renner. Fan footage from the Brooklyn, N.Y. set is spreading around [...] 👓 View full article

