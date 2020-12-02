Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Yachty Remembers Juice WRLD On His 22nd Birthday

SOHH Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Lil Yachty Remembers Juice WRLD On His 22nd BirthdayAtlanta rapper Lil Yachty is remembering a close friend. On what would have been Chicago rap star Juice WRLD‘s 22nd birthday, Lil Boat took to social media with some deep words. Lil Yachty Remembers Juice WRLD Lil Yachty went to his Instagram account with a message for Juice. He let it be known he missed […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’ [Video]

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’. On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan. . His appearance..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published