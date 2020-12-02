Lil Yachty Remembers Juice WRLD On His 22nd Birthday
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is remembering a close friend. On what would have been Chicago rap star Juice WRLD‘s 22nd birthday, Lil Boat took to social media with some deep words. Lil Yachty Remembers Juice WRLD Lil Yachty went to his Instagram account with a message for Juice. He let it be known he missed […]
Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is remembering a close friend. On what would have been Chicago rap star Juice WRLD‘s 22nd birthday, Lil Boat took to social media with some deep words. Lil Yachty Remembers Juice WRLD Lil Yachty went to his Instagram account with a message for Juice. He let it be known he missed […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources