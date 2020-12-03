Becca Kufrin Opens Up About If She'd Become 'The Bachelorette' Again

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Becca Kufrin was decaled the Bachelorette back in 2018 and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen at the end of the season. However, the two recently split up over the summer and now many are wondering if she would return to the franchise for another run. “Oh god! I don’t know,” she told Kaitlyn Bristowe on [...]