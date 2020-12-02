Global  
 

See Over 70 Photos of Matthew Morrison Dressed as The Grinch for NBC Special

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Matthew Morrison will be playing the title role in NBC’s upcoming Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical special and the network has released tons of promo photos! The first look at the 42-year-old Glee actor in his costume was released on Thanksgiving Day and the reactions weren’t too kind. For those that don’t know, the musical [...]
