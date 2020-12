You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump Releases Video Explaining Election Grievances



President Donald Trump has released a 46 minute video basically going through his grievances about an election he says was stolen - an election that his own attorney general said did not have.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 2 hours ago 'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud



A Georgia election official called on President Trump to condemn and "stop inspiring" recent threats of violence over the election. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:50 Published 12 hours ago Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons



CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago