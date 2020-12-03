Global  
 

Selena Gomez Has Gone On a Few Dates With Basketball Player Jimmy Butler

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is getting back into dating! It’s been recently reported that the 28-year-old singer and actress has gone on a few dates with Jimmy Butler, sources reveal to E! News, and she thinks “he’s a great guy.” “They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to [...]
