Mads Mikkelsen Breaks Silence Over Taking Over Grindelwald Role From Johnny Depp

Just Jared Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Mads Mikkelsen is opening up about taking over Johnny Depp‘s role in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3. The 55-year-old actor stepped into the part after Johnny parted ways with the film and Warner Bros. after he lost his libel case against The Sun earlier this year. Mads was first rumored to take [...]
