Mads Mikkelsen Breaks Silence Over Taking Over Grindelwald Role From Johnny Depp

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise



Warner Brothers has announced that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. Mikkelsen will take over the role of villainous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago Mads Mikkelsen confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'



Warner Bros. bosses have confirmed Mads Mikkelsen will be replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago Mads Mikkelsen had been confirmed for Fantastic Beasts role



Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed for the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, following Johnny Depp’s exit. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago