Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin lovingly calls Aly Goni her 'doll'

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to romance; rumoured couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seem to be the next partnered pair in the house. While they both have clarified that they are just good friends, their copious flirting suggests otherwise! In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip, we see Rahul Vaidya tease the alleged couple...
