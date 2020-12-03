Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kiara Advani: Don't want to put Sidharth Malhotra on Tinder at all

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Kiara Advani deals with the advent of dating apps in her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. Also starring Aditya Seal, it talks about how a girl who's a hapless romantic, longes for a relationship and wants to drive away her loneliness. Enters Seal and her wishes are answered before a twist in the tale shocks her.

Keeping in mind...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Daily Punch - Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram

Daily Punch - Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram 03:32

 Hrithik Roshan would soon be reuniting with his War director, Sidharth Anand for a film called Fighter. It is currently in the scripting stage and will go on floors in August 2021. In other news Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram fro more watch daily...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR harbored Hollywood dreams for 2020, Kiara Advani to star in Krrish 4 [Video]

SSR harbored Hollywood dreams for 2020, Kiara Advani to star in Krrish 4

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend reveals that he was harboring Hollywood dreams for 2020 and he has even sketched out his dream-home in Los Angeles. After Kriti Sanon walks out, Kiara Advani will be..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:26Published
Kiara Advani dazzle in sari [Video]

Kiara Advani dazzle in sari

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani goes desi in order to make a scorching statement, in her new Instagram post. #KiaraAdvani #IndookiJawani #Indookijawanireleasedate

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published
Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani'release date announced | Kiara Advani new film [Video]

Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani'release date announced | Kiara Advani new film

Actress Kiara Advani starrer film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' has been confirmed for a theatrical release in December. #KiaraAdvani #IndookiJawani #Indookijawanireleasedate

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Kiara Advani can’t stop blushing when asked about Sidharth Malhotra; doesn’t want him to be on Tinder

 Kiara Advani was asked a question on Sidharth Malhotra and the actress was left blushing. However, her witty answer would make you wonder whether or not they are...
Bollywood Life

Kiara Advani gives witty response on being asked what she'll write on rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's Tinder bio

 In 'Indoo Ki Jawani', Kiara will be seen as a girl from Ghaziabad and the film shows her misadventures with the dating apps.
DNA