Radhika Apte's A Call To Spy to premiere in India on December 11

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video will be premiering the thrilling spy drama, A Call To Spy, in India on December 11. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who has also acted in the movie, A Call To Spy is the untold true story of three WWII heroines. An inspiring film of exemplary bravado and suspense, it...
