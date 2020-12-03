Radhika Apte's A Call To Spy to premiere in India on December 11
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Amazon Prime Video will be premiering the thrilling spy drama, A Call To Spy, in India on December 11. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who has also acted in the movie, A Call To Spy is the untold true story of three WWII heroines. An inspiring film of exemplary bravado and suspense, it...
Radhika Apte and Sarah Megan Thomas talk to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film, A Call To Spy. While Radhika plays British spy Noor Inayat-Khan, Sarah is the writer-producer of the film who also..
