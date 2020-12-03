|
Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama Volunteer to Get Publicly Inoculated with Covid Vaccine to Demonstrate Its Safety
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama volunteer to get publicly inoculated with Covid vaccine to demonstrate its safety.
