Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama Volunteer to Get Publicly Inoculated with Covid Vaccine to Demonstrate Its Safety

Mediaite Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama Volunteer to Get Publicly Inoculated with Covid Vaccine to Demonstrate Its SafetyFormer Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama volunteer to get publicly inoculated with Covid vaccine to demonstrate its safety.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Regulator: No corners cut in assessing Covid-19 vaccine safety

Regulator: No corners cut in assessing Covid-19 vaccine safety 01:48

 Dr June Raine, head of the regulator which approved the Pfizer and BioNTechvaccine, said no corners had been cut in assessing its safety.

